Lamont’s pandemic orders could be extended into April

Legislative leaders in Connecticut are having discussions on a possible extension of Governor Ned Lamont’s executive orders meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The discussions are being held ahead of the regular legislative session, which will convene on February 9. The governor’s orders are set to expire on February 15.

Senate President Martin Looney, a Democrat of New Haven, said Lamont would not be able to issue any new mandates, but could request new ones from the Legislature.

“The governor could act instantly in an emergency as chief executive,” said Looney. “So, there would have to be some areas where he has emergency powers continuing as long as the pandemic is continuing.”

State lawmakers could extend the statewide school mask mandate and a requirement for staff at long-term care facilities to be up-to-date on vaccinations, including a booster shot.

The extension would keep the governor’s orders in effect until April 15, if approved.