Norwalk city official fired after being charged with murder

A Norwalk city official and former state Representative was fired from her position as the Republican deputy registrar of voters.

Republican Town Committee Chair Fred Wilms said that Ellen Wink, 61, was terminated a day after she fatally shot Kurt Lametta, 54, at her Nelson Avenue home.

Norwalk Police said Wink and Lametta were involved in a feud over rent payments. A report showed that Lametta had stopped paying rent around September of 2020.

Wink told police in a 911 recording that she had an issue with Lametta and he came to confront her.

Police found Lametta lying on the living room floor with several gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Wink was arrested and charged with murder. She remains held on a $1 million bond and has a court date of Feb 1.

Wink had served as the city clerk for two years. She lost in her bid for state Representative in 2020 to Democratic incumbent Chris Perone.