Afghan refugees get COVID-19 testing in New Haven

Afghan refugees and other new immigrants in New Haven are getting free COVID-19 testing through the Yale School of Public Health and a resettlement program.

The weekly program uses saliva-based tests. Yale researchers say it returns same-day results and costs between one and four dollars per sample.

The Yale School of Public Health is working with IRIS — Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. The partnership was set up by a Yale researcher whose family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

IRIS has taken in hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban last year.