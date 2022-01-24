© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Afghan refugees get COVID-19 testing in New Haven

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST
Covid test swab
Diverse Stock Photos
/
Flickr
Worker giving a covid test swab at a testing center.

Afghan refugees and other new immigrants in New Haven are getting free COVID-19 testing through the Yale School of Public Health and a resettlement program.

The weekly program uses saliva-based tests. Yale researchers say it returns same-day results and costs between one and four dollars per sample.

The Yale School of Public Health is working with IRIS — Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services. The partnership was set up by a Yale researcher whose family fled Afghanistan in the 1990s.

IRIS has taken in hundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban last year.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
