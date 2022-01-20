Tax credits can help working-class Connecticut families, report finds

Tax reform advocates are urging Connecticut to make permanent an improved tax credit system to help middle-class and working-class families.

Federal tax credits distributed during the pandemic proved the government can make life easier for the working class, according to a report released Thursday by Connecticut Voices for Children.

“And then a few short months later we see the exact opposite,” said Emily Byrne, the group’s executive director. “Connecticut families are left in a pre-pandemic normalcy that feels unbearable all because the state’s work is incomplete.”

Connecticut State Representative Sean Scanlon told a forum held by Connecticut Voices for Children that tax reform should be a top priority in the new legislative session.

He said tax reform is the most important action the government can take for social policy.

“You know, when we think about tax policy, that’s code for cut taxes for rich people,” he said. “Tax reform is usually — let’s talk about tax reform — it’s not usually aimed at the kind of people I’m trying to aim it at. And I’m trying to right that ship.”

Scanlon, a Democrat from Guilford, is the chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee. He created an exploratory committee this week to run for state comptroller, after Kevin Lembo stepped down from the post last year for health reasons.

Republican Mary Fay of West Hartford is the only declared candidate for comptroller.