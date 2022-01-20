© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Tax credits can help working-class Connecticut families, report finds

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
money_apmarklennihan_191114.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP

Tax reform advocates are urging Connecticut to make permanent an improved tax credit system to help middle-class and working-class families.

Federal tax credits distributed during the pandemic proved the government can make life easier for the working class, according to a report released Thursday by Connecticut Voices for Children.

“And then a few short months later we see the exact opposite,” said Emily Byrne, the group’s executive director. “Connecticut families are left in a pre-pandemic normalcy that feels unbearable all because the state’s work is incomplete.”

Connecticut State Representative Sean Scanlon told a forum held by Connecticut Voices for Children that tax reform should be a top priority in the new legislative session.

He said tax reform is the most important action the government can take for social policy.

“You know, when we think about tax policy, that’s code for cut taxes for rich people,” he said. “Tax reform is usually — let’s talk about tax reform — it’s not usually aimed at the kind of people I’m trying to aim it at. And I’m trying to right that ship.”

Scanlon, a Democrat from Guilford, is the chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee. He created an exploratory committee this week to run for state comptroller, after Kevin Lembo stepped down from the post last year for health reasons.

Republican Mary Fay of West Hartford is the only declared candidate for comptroller.

Tags

Connecticut NewstaxesConnecticutDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin