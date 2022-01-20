© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

A former East Haven school resource officer sues to get his job back, alleging discrimination

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
Legal_Gavel_(27571702173).jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

A former East Haven school employee has filed a lawsuit against the town’s Board of Education, alleging he was discriminated against.

Joshua Berrios said in a court filing that he was a school resource officer at East Haven High School and was terminated from his position in February 2020.

Hearst Connecticut Media report Berrios, who is Hispanic, claims that other non-Hispanic employees, who were found guilty of more serious infractions, were not terminated.

Attorneys for the school board did not respond to a request for comment.

The board in a written statement acknowledged it terminated Berrios, but denies that discrimination played a role his dismissal.

Berrios is asking for a monetary award for damages and wants his job back.

