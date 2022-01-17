New Haven educators host virtual MLK Day celebration

The Yale Peabody and New Haven Museums hosted a virtual celebration to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Current and retired teachers from New Haven’s school district collaborated with museum workers to present a series of fables, stories and interactive dance performances that honored the late Civil Rights icon.

Joy Donaldson, a known storyteller and retired teacher, shared an excerpt from a book that highlighted Dr. King’s work during the Civil Rights era.

“From the 1950s to the 1960s, Martin marched for equal rights under the law,” Donaldson said. “By 1963, Martin had been leading marches all over, for justice and peace.”

Donaldson said Dr. King made things better for African-Americans through his work, but there remains more that needs to be done today.

The event was held for the 26 year, but for the second consecutive year, it was presented virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.