Connecticut seeks to replace COVID testing firm following business controversy with Lamont's wife

Connecticut officials are looking for a lab to replace a Stamford-based company that is pulling out of running most of the state's coronavirus testing sites. The company is pulling out by the end of the month.

The state has about two dozen coronavirus testing sites. The company, Sema4, runs 16 of them.

The biotech firm pivoted to coronavirus testing at the beginning of the pandemic. But last month it got ensnared in controversy following reports that Oak HC/TC, a venture capital firm owned by Governor Ned Lamont’s wife Annie Lamont, owned a small share of the company.

Sema4 then announced it would get out of the coronavirus testing business and return to its core business of genomic testing.

The Connecticut Post reports that Department of Public Health officials don't anticipate any of the state’s coronavirus testing sites shutting down when the company pulls out at the end of the month.