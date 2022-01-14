Interim UConn president, UConn Health CEO leaving next month

The interim president of the University of Connecticut and the CEO of UConn Health announced Friday he is stepping down next month to accept a new position at the health insurer Humana Inc.

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi has led UConn since July 2021 and UConn Health since 2014. He began overseeing both simultaneously after former UConn President Thomas Katsouleas resigned last year.

Agwunobi previously served as an executive at large hospitals and health care systems before joining UConn Health. In a statement published by UConn on Friday, Agwunobi said he hadn't planned on leaving the UConn system “but a unique and unexpected opportunity in the private sector presented itself.”

He called the decision leave UConn a “difficult one" but said he believes the school is in "good hands."

The UConn Board of Trustees is expected Jan. 26 to appoint Radenka Maric, the university's vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship, as interim president, effective Feb. 1. UConn said Agwunobi will remain for a transition period through Feb. 20, when his resignation takes effect.

The Dean of the UConn School of Medicine, Bruce Liang, is expected to be named interim CEO of UConn Health, also effective Feb. 1.

Board Chair Daniel Toscano said a national search for a new UConn president will begin immediately. The school hopes to name a new president by this fall.