Bridgeport school relocation faces another setback

A longstanding effort to move Bassick High School in Bridgeport to a new location is facing another setback.

The plan is to move the 100-year-old school to a new building in the South End on property purchased by the city from the University of Bridgeport. It would also be home to the Bridgeport Military Academy.

City officials have requested the state General Assembly to reauthorize tens of millions of dollars in reimbursement now that the project is more expensive.

Back in 2019, the original $115 million plan was to update the building in its existing West End location. The added changes, plus inflation in building supply costs, has bumped the price tag to $129 million.

But, Bassick High didn’t make the Assembly’s school project priority list released in December. Legislation specific to the school may now be required.