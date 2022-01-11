© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Teachers and school staff plan action to encourage stronger school COVID safety measures

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
Teachers and school staff in Connecticut will wear black Wednesday to call for stronger COVID-19 protections in the classroom.

The campaign is called Blackout for Safe Schools. It’s led by a coalition of unions representing more than 60,000 public school employees in Connecticut. They said they need more N95 masks and testing kits, and flexibility in allowing for short-term remote learning.

This comes as teachers’ unions across the country are pushing for more safeguards in schools. Teachers in Chicago returned this week after a conflict over safety measures led the district to cancel a week of classes.

More than 7,600 students and 2,300 staff in Connecticut tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

