Connecticut launches a new affordable transportation program

Connecticut has a new program to make public transportation more affordable across the state.

CTpass offers group rates to eligible organizations on many of the state’s rail and bus systems. It’s similar to the state’s U-Pass CT program that launched in 2017 for students in the state universities system.

The CTpass program was first proposed by Governor Ned Lamont in early 2021 as part of his ongoing efforts to address the state’s workforce development and job growth needs. It will be available to students at other colleges, as well as employees and job seekers at private businesses.

“If we can get them to try the systems while they’re young and open to new experiences, we hope to make them regular riders,” said Lisa Rivers, a state transit manager. “If not now, maybe they’ll come back to us in the future, but we’ll be introducing them to the system.”