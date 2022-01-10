Connecticut's legislative districts will not likely change much

Connecticut’s legislative districts appear likely to stay largely the same, according to redistricting maps drawn up by state Democrats and Republicans.

Both parties say they want minimal changes to accommodate the state’s shifting population — and to comply with the state Supreme Court’s order that districts change only as much as they’re reasonably required.

Democrats proposed shifting about 20,000 people from the Second to Fourth district to make sure the state’s five districts have about the same populations.

Republicans’ proposed changes were also minimal. But they said the court should examine the state’s First Congressional District, which includes Hartford, as a possible example of gerrymandering.