© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut's legislative districts will not likely change much

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 10, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST
The Connecticut State Capitol Building
Wikimedia Commons
/
The Connecticut State Capitol Building

Connecticut’s legislative districts appear likely to stay largely the same, according to redistricting maps drawn up by state Democrats and Republicans.

Both parties say they want minimal changes to accommodate the state’s shifting population — and to comply with the state Supreme Court’s order that districts change only as much as they’re reasonably required.

Democrats proposed shifting about 20,000 people from the Second to Fourth district to make sure the state’s five districts have about the same populations.

Republicans’ proposed changes were also minimal. But they said the court should examine the state’s First Congressional District, which includes Hartford, as a possible example of gerrymandering.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutRedistrictingDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin