Despite outbreaks, Connecticut officials double down on keeping schools open

Connecticut officials said they are still committed to keeping schools open as COVID-19 positivity rates soar. Some schools are canceling classes due to related staffing shortages.

This comes as COVID-19 outbreaks delayed reopening plans in Stratford, Westport and Bridgeport schools this week.

Governor Ned Lamont said keeping schools open amid the unprecedented spike is in the best interests of children. He said he will not order a statewide mandate to have Connecticut schools shift to remote learning.

“Learning via Zoom is not nearly what it should be when it comes to keeping your kids in the classroom with their peers, with their friends, with a teacher that loves them, in this day and age,” Lamont said.

Officials said they’ve given schools more than 600,000 at-home tests, and that they have provided another 50,000 to child-care providers. Students and staff who are exposed to the virus are allowed to stay in school if they wear masks and don’t develop symptoms.

Lamont said he plans to keep mask mandates in place in schools as long as he has emergency powers to do so.

“I think we have the tools now to continue living our life despite COVID, and I think we can continue living our life safely, and that’s what we try to demonstrate today when it comes to our schools,” Lamont said.