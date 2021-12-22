© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven to install hundreds of cameras in an effort to reduce crime

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published December 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST
Security cameras
futureatlas.com
/
Flickr

The city of New Haven will buy 500 surveillance cameras to help police with a growing number of shootings and homicides that remain unsolved.

The city Board of Alders gave final approval to Mayor Justin Elicker’s proposal to spend $12 million of federal coronavirus relief money on several public safety measures and technology upgrades.

The new 500 surveillance cameras positioned in crime hotspots around the city will cost nearly $4 million. The city already has 190 cameras — just a few in comparison to 1,200 in Harford and 1,600 in Bridgeport.

Elicker said the cameras will prevent shootings, with the city under a watchful eye, and help police solve deaths from gun violence. New Haven will end 2021 with a closure rate in homicide cases of around 30%, while Hartford’s homicide closure rate is close to 70%.

Almost $1 million will fund additional police overtime and recruitment bonuses. Another $1 million will expand the city’s ShotSpotter technology to track gun fire in real-time.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutNew HavenJ.D. Allencrime
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen