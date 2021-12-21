New Haven clergy members are pushing for the city's interim chief to step down

Black clergy members in New Haven are urging Interim Chief Renee Dominguez to step down. She announced she would retire once Mayor Justin Elicker found a permanent chief of police.

Reverend Boise Kimber of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association said he believes that if Dominguez stays, then nothing will continue to be done in terms of crime and that a leader of vision is needed.

Kimber told Hearst Connecticut Media that Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson or another member of the department should head the police force until Elicker finds a permanent replacement. Dominguez, who was his first pick for the job, was denied by the city Board of Alders.

The process has already started a nationwide search to find a replacement, which will include community feedback from New Haven residents.