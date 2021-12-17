© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut's AG supports a ruling rejecting Purdue Pharma's ability to settle opioid lawsuits

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST
purduepharma_apdouglashealey_160831.jpg
Douglas Healey
/
AP

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is applauding the ruling on Thursday by a federal judge that rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.

The judge took issue with a provision in the settlement that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. 

Tong called it a “seismic victory” and said it will force the Sackler family to confront “the pain and devastation they have caused.”

Connecticut was joined by seven other states and the District of Columbia in appealing the original Bankruptcy Court ruling.

In a statement the company said it will appeal the ruling while also working to forge a new settlement plan.

Tags

Connecticut NewsPurdue PharmaConnecticutWilliam Tong
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press