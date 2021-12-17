Connecticut's AG supports a ruling rejecting Purdue Pharma's ability to settle opioid lawsuits

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is applauding the ruling on Thursday by a federal judge that rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's deal to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic.

The judge took issue with a provision in the settlement that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own.

Tong called it a “seismic victory” and said it will force the Sackler family to confront “the pain and devastation they have caused.”

Connecticut was joined by seven other states and the District of Columbia in appealing the original Bankruptcy Court ruling.

In a statement the company said it will appeal the ruling while also working to forge a new settlement plan.