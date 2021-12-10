Elicker pick for New Haven chief withdraws after being rejected by city Board of Alders
New Haven mayor Justin Elicker’s pick for police chief has withdrawn her name for consideration after the city Board of Alders rejected her.
Activists had a list of complaints about Renee Dominguez, including lack of community input and a rise in violent crime in the city since she took the job as acting chief in March.
Elicker said the city will start a search process to identify the next police chief. Dominguez is expected to stay on in her acting role until that process is complete.
Elicker aims to have a replacement by early spring.