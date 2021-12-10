© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Elicker pick for New Haven chief withdraws after being rejected by city Board of Alders

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published December 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST
new_haven_pd_hq.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU Public Radio

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker’s pick for police chief has withdrawn her name for consideration after the city Board of Alders rejected her.

Activists had a list of complaints about Renee Dominguez, including lack of community input and a rise in violent crime in the city since she took the job as acting chief in March. 

Elicker said the city will start a search process to identify the next police chief. Dominguez is expected to stay on in her acting role until that process is complete.

Elicker aims to have a replacement by early spring.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutJ.D. AllenJustin Elicker
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen