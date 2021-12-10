© 2021 WSHU
A Bridgeport election appeal is thrown out over a missed deadline

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST
Legal_Gavel_(27571702173).jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

The election appeal of former Bridgeport City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez was thrown out of court.

The lawsuit was over her November loss for City Council. Martinez was seeking a temporary injunction to decertify the official ballot count, and to block the December swearing in of council members until votes were recounted.

A superior court judge said the appeal wasn’t thrown out based on merit, but actually because Martinez missed a deadline.

State law says an election appeal can only be filed 14 days after election day. Hers was filed on the 15th day.

Martinez called the timeline “vague” and said the courts are not open on weekends and holidays, so those days shouldn’t count.

