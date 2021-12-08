Connecticut's attorney general wants an appeal on Purdue’s bankruptcy case

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and four other attorneys general have appealed a decision on Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan in a U.S. District Court.

Purdue Pharma has been in bankruptcy court since 2019. The company made the drug Oxycontin, seen as a major contributor to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Purdue’s bankruptcy plan requires the Sackler family to pay out more than $4 billion for their part in the epidemic. But the attorneys general say the family extracted billions from the company and used the bankruptcy as a shield for their own wrongdoing.

The attorneys general say they want a reversal of the bankruptcy order, which grants the Sackler family lifetime legal immunity for their role in the opioid epidemic.