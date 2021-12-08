© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut's attorney general wants an appeal on Purdue’s bankruptcy case

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST
purduepharma_apdouglashealey_160831.jpg
Douglas Healey
/
AP

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and four other attorneys general have appealed a decision on Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan in a U.S. District Court.

Purdue Pharma has been in bankruptcy court since 2019. The company made the drug Oxycontin, seen as a major contributor to the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Purdue’s bankruptcy plan requires the Sackler family to pay out more than $4 billion for their part in the epidemic. But the attorneys general say the family extracted billions from the company and used the bankruptcy as a shield for their own wrongdoing.

The attorneys general say they want a reversal of the bankruptcy order, which grants the Sackler family lifetime legal immunity for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
