Connecticut police investigate multiple threats to schools tied to social media trend

Connecticut State Police are investigating multiple threats against schools across the state in recent days. They said it’s tied to a social media trend where students attempt to disrupt their classes.

Police said the trend has caused “copycat” threats, and the posts have caused several schools to shut down while investigations are underway.

Police arrested two 14-year-old students at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden this week. They posted threats on Instagram that forced the school into a two-day lockdown.

The threats began on Friday in Danbury and Norwalk. They continued this week in New Haven, Norwich and two other Hamden schools.

Hamden High School reopened on Wednesday with free standing metal detectors at the entrances. The district closed two separate times last month when students brought a gun and a knife to school. One student was stabbed and hospitalized.