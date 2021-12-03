© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

A proposed New Haven law aims to prevent landlords from hiding their holdings behind legal entities

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published December 3, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST
Landlords in New Haven may soon need to provide the name of an actual person when they register rental properties with the city.

Landlords in New Haven would need to provide the name of what the proposal describes as a “natural person.” That means a living human being over age 18 — no legal entities or LLCs.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said no renter should feel powerless to a nameless LLC who isn’t accountable to them or the city.

The New Haven Plan Commission moved the proposal forward this week. It still has to get through several other boards and hearings, including a public hearing.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
