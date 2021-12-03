A proposed New Haven law aims to prevent landlords from hiding their holdings behind legal entities

Landlords in New Haven may soon need to provide the name of an actual person when they register rental properties with the city.

Landlords in New Haven would need to provide the name of what the proposal describes as a “natural person.” That means a living human being over age 18 — no legal entities or LLCs.

New Haven mayor Justin Elicker said no renter should feel powerless to a nameless LLC who isn’t accountable to them or the city.

The New Haven Plan Commission moved the proposal forward this week. It still has to get through several other boards and hearings, including a public hearing.