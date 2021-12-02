© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Fairfield County bus service provides a transport option to Manhattan

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST
Manhattan, New York City
Éamonn Ó Muirí
/
Flickr

A new bus service will be available for Fairfield County residents to get to Manhattan.

The company Boxcar is launching its first Connecticut line called the Fairfield Flyer.

A $40 round trip ticket will get commuters to spots that are more inconvenient to get to by train. Those include Bryant Park, Hudson Yards, North Chelsea, South Chelsea, Tribeca, Goldman Sachs and Battery Service.

One bus will leave Darien train station Monday through Thursday at 6:15 a.m., and another from the Noroton Heights station at 6:20 a.m.

The company hopes to eventually expand to other Connecticut towns.

