Connecticut takes $2M in sports betting and online gambling revenue in the first month

Connecticut has collected nearly $2 million during the first month of legalized online gaming and sports betting.

The state’s soft launch early in October generated $1 million from online gaming and another half a million dollars from sports betting.

Most of the money came from payments made by the state’s two tribal-run casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. The state takes nearly a 14% cut of sports betting and 18% of online gaming revenue.

The state also added online wagering through the Connecticut Lottery by the end of October.

That money will go into the state’s general fund. A portion will be set aside to help people struggling with gambling addiction.