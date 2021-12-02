© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut takes $2M in sports betting and online gambling revenue in the first month

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published December 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST
Rows of new sports betting kiosks at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., await gamblers on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Susan Haigh
/
Associated Press
Rows of new sports betting kiosks at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., await gamblers on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Connecticut has collected nearly $2 million during the first month of legalized online gaming and sports betting. 

The state’s soft launch early in October generated $1 million from online gaming and another half a million dollars from sports betting. 

Most of the money came from payments made by the state’s two tribal-run casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. The state takes nearly a 14% cut of sports betting and 18% of online gaming revenue.           

The state also added online wagering through the Connecticut Lottery by the end of October. 

That money will go into the state’s general fund. A portion will be set aside to help people struggling with gambling addiction. 

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
