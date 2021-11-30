The bipartisan infrastructure bill will be a boon to Connecticut transit, according to DeLauro

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed this month by President Biden will keep the state’s mass transit systems alive.

Ridership dropped by as much as 90% during the height of the pandemic.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill will support our recovery as people return to work, as ridership returns to pre-COVID levels,” DeLauro said.

DeLauro said the funds will be especially useful for people who use local transit in Connecticut, particularly commuters who take the bus.

“People need the services to get to work, to get to school, to see their doctors, to see their loved ones. Because bus service, transit is a lifeline in this state,” DeLauro said.

Connecticut’s share of the funding is more than $5 billion over five years. According to officials, that’s the single largest investment in transportation in the state’s history.