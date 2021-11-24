Amistad students walk out over sexual misconduct allegations

Students at New Haven’s Amistad High School walked out of class in protest Wednesday over what they described as unaddressed sexual misconduct.

Some students said they had experienced sexual misconduct from other students and educators.

A student, who is head of the school’s social justice club, said administrators pushed back against their demands, including updates to the school’s handbook and more discussions on ways to report sexual harassment. Her name is not disclosed because she is a minor.

“All the teachers here — they play a part in this,” she said. “They choose to be there in that system, and leadership chooses to not act on this when we speak to them.”

A school spokesperson said the school’s handbook has been updated, and the school held discussions with students and families on ways to report sexual harassment.

Amistad is a charter school that serves low-income students and students of color.