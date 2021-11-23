Lamont warns against COVID-19 complacency during the holidays

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is warning residents not to be complacent during the holiday season, because the state’s COVID-19 infection rate is on the rise.

Even though the state has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country with 84% of residents 18 and older fully vaccinated, the infection rate is inching up, he said. And surrounding states are experiencing even higher rates of infection.

The state is number nine in the nation when it comes to booster-shots — with only 18% of adults having taken their COVID-19 booster. Lamont wants state residents to do better.

“My advice to you is don’t wait. Here’s our chance to get it now before bad stuff can happen. Or if you are one of the last holdouts, that last 5% who haven’t even got that first shot, here’s your opportunity to do that,” he said.

To make it more convenient for residents, about 962 vaccine clinics are now open across the state, Lamont said. They include one at Bradley International Airport and at the New Haven and Stamford train stations for travelers during the busy holiday season.

“As you know by federal law you've got to wear the mask in the airports, you've got to wear the mask in the rail as well. But that being said still if you haven’t got that booster yet, we are making it as easy for you to do that right now,” he said.