Lamont unveils a business web portal to make state services more readily available in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday the state will make all of its services for businesses fully available online .

“We are trying to make it easier for the business community to work with the state of Connecticut and provide the services we can,” Lamont said. “[We're] trying to make it easier for the folks in need, especially in this time of day, make it easier for them to be able to do this.”

Lamont wants the business portal to make it easier for residents to access state services. That means streamlining business registration and complying with government requirements in what he called a “one-stop shop.”

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said the online portal will allow businesses to be better equipped to thrive in the state.

“This is an issue making business services better, more streamlined and able to do more things online, for at least a decade or probably more,” said Merrill.

The portal was first launched in the summer of 2020 in an effort by Lamont’s administration to build an all-digital state government.

“This update is another incredible milestone in Connecticut’s modernization efforts,” said Lamont.

Nearly 20,000 new businesses have registered since this summer. More than half of all new businesses that use the portal have been created by women or entrepreneurs of color. Business support calls to the state’s business service center have also dropped to three to four minutes per call.

Officials expect additional upgrades of the program will continue to be rolled out.