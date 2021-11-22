© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Nearly 1 in 6 Connecticut long-term care facilities are out of compliance with the state's vaccine mandate

WSHU | By John Kane
Published November 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the New York State drive-thru vaccination site at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/

Connecticut health officials have fined more than 100 long-term care facilities for failure to meet the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order required all employees at nursing homes and other healthcare facilities to receive the vaccine by September 28.  

As of last week, data shows nearly 16% of the facilities in the state have failed to report full compliance with the mandate.

The state Department of Public Health has so far handed out nearly $20 million in fines to facilities for vaccine violations.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
