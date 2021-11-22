© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

A New Haven cop accused of raping a teen sex worker turns himself in

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST
New Haven, Connecticut, police department headquarters

A New Haven Police officer turned himself in over the weekend. Officer Gary Gamarra was charged with allegedly raping a 19-year-old sex worker.

The New Haven Independent reports Gamarra has been on administrative leave after he was accused of raping an undocumented 19-year-old woman from Honduras.

The state’s Police Officer Standards and Training Council also took away his police certification last week.

Prosecutors said Gamarra used his position with the police to coerce her into sex without consent. 

The arrest will continue a state attorney’s investigation that stalled earlier this year. A separate police internal affairs probe is also ongoing.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutPolice AccountabilityNew Haven
