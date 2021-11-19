Fairfield's gain is New London's loss in Connecticut's newly approved legislative map

A new district map for the Connecticut House of Representatives has been unanimously approved by a bipartisan reapportionment commission. The biggest change is that Fairfield County gains a seat and New London County loses a seat.

The 42nd House District has been moved because in the 2020 U.S. Census Fairfield County gained population while New London County lost population, said Speaker Matt Ritter, a member of the commission made up of legislative leaders.

“So when you look at the map the 42nd House District which was based out of the Ledyard area is now in Wilton. And that’s a new district that was moved from eastern Connecticut to Fairfield. That’s the single biggest change,” he said.

Republicans accepted the move because 42nd District GOP incumbent Mike France of Ledyard is running for Congress and is not seeking re-election to the General Assembly, said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora.

“Looking at that district was a more natural discussion seeing that we are having a retirement in our caucus so that was a seat that was less controversial to collapse,” he said.

The commission has a November 30 deadline to also approve new state Senate and congressional district maps. They expect to take action on the state Senate map but say they’ll need an extension for the Congressional map. In 2011, the last time boundaries were redrawn, the state Supreme Court had to name a special master to redraw the congressional lines after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on one.