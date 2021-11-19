Campus crime decreases amid the pandemic, a new investigation finds

Crime has decreased across 10 of Connecticut’s largest four-year undergraduate colleges last year, according to the Connecticut Health I-Team.

The 29% overall decline is the largest drop in recent years. In the same period, the number of sexual offenses reported went down by 42%. A University of Connecticut spokesperson said that the pandemic is the reason for the decrease. Classes for the spring semester were moved online last March.

Central Connecticut State University and Western Connecticut State University had the lowest rates with six crimes per 1,000 students. Quinnipiac had the most reported with 66 crimes per 1,000 students. Quinnipiac was also the only school in the top 10 that saw an increase in overall crime.

The reports that were filed by the colleges don’t include crimes that occur off-campus.