© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut racial equity panel on public health holds its first meeting

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
The Connecticut State Capitol Building in Hartford
MaxVT
/
Flickr
The Connecticut State Capitol building in Hartford

In Connecticut, a commission set up to tackle wide racial health disparities exposed during the Coronavirus pandemic has held its first meeting.

The 28-member commission is the direct result of a bill that passed with bipartisan support in the last legislative session. It declared racism a public health crisis in Connecticut.

The average life expectancy of African Americans is four years lower than the rest of the U.S. population, said Melissa MCCaw, commissioner of the Office of Policy and Management.

McCaw is the co-chair of the panel. She said the focus will be on enabling the state’s Department of Public Health to be more responsive to people of color.

“DPH will be required to report on recruitment and retention programs for healthcare workers of color," McCaw said. "In addition there will be a report from DPH on the state’s COVID response which will be due to the Legislature by February 2022.”

State Representative Hilda Santiago of Meriden, another member of the commission, wants to make sure cultural differences are also considered.

“A lot of people don’t realize that South Americans, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Central Americans, Caribbeans are all Hispanic or Latino but the cultures are totally different,” Santiago said.

The commission’s first task is to recruit an executive director and set up a schedule for public participation in its deliberations. It’s first report is due in January.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutEbong UdomaPeople Of ColorHealth Inequities
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma