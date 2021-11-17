Connecticut health officials push COVID-19 vaccines and boosters after a surge in cases

Connecticut health officials say vaccine holdouts are causing a surge in COVID cases across the state. The state’s current COVID-19 infection rate is over 4% — the highest it has been in close to two months.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state Department of Public Health Commissioner, said Connecticut has all the tools to deal with this virus and vaccines are the best defense.

“We still have an unvaccinated group and the unvaccinated group certainly are the drivers of the virus still being able to persist in the community,” said Juthani. “So for those who are still considering it I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated.”

State records show 84% of the population has received at least one vaccine shot. Juthani said she wants people to go into the holiday season being able to enjoy it as much as possible and not get sick.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also urged all eligible vaccinated residents to get a booster shot. Lamont said a booster will slow the spread of the virus.

“If you feel like you are at risk, get your booster shot. That’s the best protection that’s the best defense we have against this germ,” said Lamont. “It's like a heat-seeking germ. It's looking for folks who haven’t been vaccinated. It's looking for folks who’s vaccinate potency is wearing, waning a little bit, because it was six to eight months ago.”

According to CDC guidelines, adults 65 years and older who had a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago are eligible. People 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago are also eligible for a booster.