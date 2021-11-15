Connecticut Foodshare closes its pandemic drive-thru distribution sites

After 18 months, Connecticut Foodshare has closed their drive-thru food distribution sites.

The sites weren’t getting the traffic that they had during the height of the pandemic. According to Hearst Connecticut Media, Foodshare’s CEO Jason Jakubowski credited lower COVID rates in the state.

Connecticut Foodshare had eight drive-thru locations. The sites fed more than 2,000 households every day at the peak of the pandemic.

The Norwalk site saw over 40,000 cars and provided over 1.6 million pounds of food.

Foodshare works with 700 community partners and distribution sites for those in need across the state.