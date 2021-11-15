© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Foodshare closes its pandemic drive-thru distribution sites

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published November 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST
Food Pantry
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU

After 18 months, Connecticut Foodshare has closed their drive-thru food distribution sites. 

The sites weren’t getting the traffic that they had during the height of the pandemic. According to Hearst Connecticut Media, Foodshare’s CEO Jason Jakubowski credited lower COVID rates in the state.

Connecticut Foodshare had eight drive-thru locations. The sites fed more than 2,000 households every day at the peak of the pandemic. 

The Norwalk site saw over 40,000 cars and provided over 1.6 million pounds of food. 

Foodshare works with 700 community partners and distribution sites for those in need across the state.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutNatalie DiscenzaFood
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza