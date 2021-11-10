© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Longtime Mashantucket Pequot tribal council chairman is reelected

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Rodney Butler
Jessica Hill
/
Associated Press
Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, listens during a hearing at the Legislative Office Building, Tuesday, March 17, 2015, in Hartford, Conn.

Rodney Butler has been reelected chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot tribal council for a fifth term. 

The Day of New London reports he was first elected to the council in 2003, and became chair in 2010. 

Over the past three years, Butler negotiated an agreement with the state of Connecticut to expand online gambling and sports betting that went into effect last month. 

He also secured a lower state tax for the tribe’s online gaming venture through their sportsbook partner DraftKings. 

Butler oversees the 1,100-member tribe, Foxwoods Resort Casino and the rest of the tribe’s businesses. 

J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. He also hosts the climate podcast Higher Ground. J.D. reports for public radio stations across the Northeast, is a journalism educator and proud SPJ member.
See stories by J.D. Allen