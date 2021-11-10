Longtime Mashantucket Pequot tribal council chairman is reelected

Rodney Butler has been reelected chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot tribal council for a fifth term.

The Day of New London reports he was first elected to the council in 2003, and became chair in 2010.

Over the past three years, Butler negotiated an agreement with the state of Connecticut to expand online gambling and sports betting that went into effect last month.

He also secured a lower state tax for the tribe’s online gaming venture through their sportsbook partner DraftKings.

Butler oversees the 1,100-member tribe, Foxwoods Resort Casino and the rest of the tribe’s businesses.