Lamont declares he is running for reelection as Connecticut's governor

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is running for re-election. He said he kept his plans ambiguous before filing paperwork this week.

He expects to be the Democratic Party nominee for governor next year because he believes he’s made a difference in the three years he’s served as governor.

“We had moving vans leaving the state, businesses leaving the state, people being a little bit down on the state. And I think three years later the moving vans have turned around, businesses are coming back to the state, we got our fiscal house in order. I think that’s all important,” Lamont said.

He said also important is the way he has handled the COVID pandemic.

“As I suggested the numbers have spiked up so we need a little leadership there,” he said.

Democrats and Republicans praised Lamont at the height of the pandemic. But he has since been dubbed “King Ned” by critics who oppose the continued extension of his emergency powers. Some parents also criticize him for a mask mandate in schools.

Several Republicans could try to challenge him, including Bob Stefanowski, who lost to Lamont three years ago, and former House Minority Leader Themis Klarides.