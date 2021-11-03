Former baseball manager Bobby Valentine loses Stamford mayoral race to Democrat Caroline Simmons

Former major league baseball manager Bobby Valentine lost his bid for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, in a close race.

Valentine ran as an unaffiliated candidate. He conceded to Democrat Caroline Simmons, who led him by hundreds of votes. That’s after he questioned if some people voted twice and blamed unfair press coverage for his loss. Valentine ultimately said he was proud of his campaign.

“What we did, in case you missed the memo, is we built an organization from absolutely scratch. And someone’s going to say, oh he stood up there and he bragged. Well, you know what? I’m bragging right now,” Valentine said.

The 71-year-old Stamford native worked for the Texas Rangers baseball team — alongside George W. Bush. He also managed the New York Mets.

Valentine is on a leave of absence from his role as athletic director at Sacred Heart University, the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.