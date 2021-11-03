© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Former baseball manager Bobby Valentine loses Stamford mayoral race to Democrat Caroline Simmons

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 3, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT
BobbyValentine_shu_161209.jpg
Courtesy of Sacred Heart University
/
Bobby Valentine

Former major league baseball manager Bobby Valentine lost his bid for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut, in a close race.

Valentine ran as an unaffiliated candidate. He conceded to Democrat Caroline Simmons, who led him by hundreds of votes. That’s after he questioned if some people voted twice and blamed unfair press coverage for his loss. Valentine ultimately said he was proud of his campaign.

“What we did, in case you missed the memo, is we built an organization from absolutely scratch. And someone’s going to say, oh he stood up there and he bragged. Well, you know what? I’m bragging right now,” Valentine said.

The 71-year-old Stamford native worked for the Texas Rangers baseball team — alongside George W. Bush. He also managed the New York Mets.

Valentine is on a leave of absence from his role as athletic director at Sacred Heart University, the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.

Connecticut NewsBobby ValentineDavis DunavinStamfordElectionConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
