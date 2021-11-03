Connecticut begins distributing the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Connecticut children ages 5 and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer’s low dose vaccine for kids on Tuesday.

Physicians at the Hartford Healthcare System administered some of the first doses in the country to kids in that age group Tuesday night, just minutes following the CDC’s announcement.

Keith Grant, senior system director for infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare, said he believes the vaccine has been proven safe and parents should consider getting their kids vaccinated.

“COVID-19 has been difficult on everyone but I think particularly on kids,” Grant said. “Every opportunity we get to bring kids back to a normal state is a very good thing.”

Reem Nouh, one of the parents who brought their children to the event, said it is important to have a conversation with kids about the vaccine.

“There are always risks and there always are benefits and you just have to think through that,” Nouh said, adding that that’s what she did with her son.

“He wanted this vaccine. We talked about how it works. He was very curious about that and that was not a concern to him,” Nouh said.

She said her son had been eager to get a shot of his own, months after adults became eligible.

“It was always, ‘I want to get the vaccine as soon as I can,’” she said.

Hartford Healthcare will begin scheduling appointments on Friday for children’s vaccinations starting on Saturday, November 13.

Yale New Haven Health System is now scheduling appointments online to get children their shots starting on Thursday.

“Keeping students in school has been one of my biggest priorities, and having vaccines available for more kids is an important component of this effort,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I have heard from all of my public health advisors, and they are clear in their guidance — this vaccine is safe for kids and it works.”