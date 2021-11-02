© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Elicker cruises to victory in New Haven mayor's race

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith,
Natalie Discenza
Published November 2, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker makes his victory speech following election night Tuesday.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU Public Radio
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker has been re-elected by an overwhelming majority, and his opponent has conceded less than an hour after polls closed.

Elicker was facing off against Republican John Carlson, who faced steep odds to unseat Elicker as Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans in the city.

Carlson was New Haven's first Republican mayoral candidate in more than a decade.

Elicker, who has now won a second term as New Haven's mayor, said he prioritized the safety of residents during the pandemic by cracking down on crime in the city. 

New Haven has increased the number of street outreach workers and youth engagement workers and has restarted the shooting taskforce.

“We've taken over 160 guns off the streets since January 1 of this year. We are confronting this problem. We also need the community's help in doing so. People need to share info with us so that we can track down and bring people to justice faster,” Elicker said.

Carlson, who has been a teacher for 22 years. said during a debate with Elicker last month that the city needs to improve test scores and more funds need to be invested into classroom resources.

“I hope they understand the importance of education and improving the lives of people in the city, keeping our streets safe and I hope they understand the importance of voting,” Carlson said at the time.

Tags

Connecticut NewsElectionNew HavenConnecticutJustin Elicker
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
See stories by Brian Scott-Smith
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza