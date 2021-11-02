© 2021 WSHU
A former employee is suing New Haven, alleging discrimination

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 2, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT
New Haven Courthouse
WALLY GOBETZ VIA FLICKR.COM / CREATIVE COMMONS
/
New Haven Courthouse

A former city employee is suing the city of New Haven, saying his boss discriminated against him because he’s a gay man.

Scott Nabel worked as a labor relations attorney for the city. He said his boss wanted only women to work in the city’s labor relations and human resources department. And he said his straight female colleagues got paid more than him.

Nabel blamed his boss for denying him a permanent appointment, which eventually went to a straight man. He’s seeking back pay, future pay and other benefits from the city.

The city of New Haven said it hasn’t received the lawsuit yet, and can’t comment on pending litigation.

