Connecticut News

A former Connecticut Republican leader says she has COVID-19

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT
klarides_apjessicahill_180423.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Former Connecticut House Republican leader Themis Klarides

Former Connecticut House Republican leader Themis Klarides said she’s quarantining at home after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Klarides said she’s experiencing mild symptoms. She said her doctors tell her she has little chance of serious symptoms because she’s fully vaccinated against the virus.

Klarides represented Derby, Orange and Woodbridge for more than 20 years, and she became House Minority Leader in 2015. She left office earlier this year and is exploring a run for governor.

