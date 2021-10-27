© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut prepares to deploy 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT
vaccineshot_apjohnamis_191229.jpg
John Amis
/
AP

Governor Ned Lamont said the state of Connecticut has ordered 100,000 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 after an FDA advisory panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 5 this week.

Lamont said the state is working closely with primary care doctors, health clinics and schools to distribute the vaccines.

“Everything with parental permission,” he said. “We’ve got to be really careful about this. You have to bring people along, you just can’t jam it.”

Pfizer’s data shows the vaccine is safe for kids, and more than 90% effective in preventing infection. An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to consider approval next week.

Lamont said the state is watching for the possibility of future case waves, and said he’d like people to keep wearing masks in the meantime.

Tags

Connecticut NewsCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineDavis DunavinConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin