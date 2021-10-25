New Haven planners approve hundreds of new coastal apartments despite climate change concerns

City officials in New Haven approved plans for hundreds of new apartments in its Long Wharf neighborhood, despite concerns about climate change in those coastal communities.

Developers want to build up to 500 luxury apartment units on Long Wharf Drive, along New Haven’s waterfront. Officials separately approved plans from another developer for nearly 200 additional apartments in Wooster Square.

At least one state environmental regulator objected to the apartments — he said the area is already flood-prone and more density will lead to more threats to life and property as climate change gets worse.

The city said its plans for long-term development for Long Wharf are focused on coastal resiliency.

The project still needs approval from the city’s Board of Alders.