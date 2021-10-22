A packaging company is the latest to open a manufacturing facility in Connecticut

A packaging company plans to open an 80,000-square-foot facility in Shelton, Connecticut.

Ranpak is a paper-based packaging company for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, based near Cleveland, Ohio.

Company executives said the facility will include a manufacturing space, a showroom and a center for research and development.

The company expects to finish construction by 2022 and employ up to 100 people by 2024.

Governor Ned Lamont said the company found a skilled workforce in Connecticut. Lamont plans to draw more companies with his Innovation Corridor initiative. It’s set to award hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for new technology and advanced manufacturing by next year.

