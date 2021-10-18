Connecticut gun violence prevention advocates are hoping for a slice of Biden's domestic bill

Gun violence prevention advocates in Connecticut say President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda could help fund their work.

Members of Connecticut’s Gun Violence Intervention and Prevention Advisory Committee want to ensure that some of the proposed Build Back Better money goes toward gun violence prevention. They said it could fund more community-based gun prevention programs at local hospitals.

Jeremy Stein, a member of the committee that’s been appointed to advise state lawmakers, said the state’s Congressional delegation supports the move.

“Potential funds that we are going to be looking at are the Build Back Better Act, which is pending before Congress, as well as Break the Cycle of Violence Act, which is Corey Booker's bill, both of which our senators, our Congress people support,” Stein said.

He said Connecticut should follow Wisconsin’s example.

“The state of Wisconsin announced that it is investing $45 million into gun violence prevention, $8 million of which will go directly to Milwaukee’s office of gun violence prevention,” Stein said.

The advisory committee meets next month to seek input from law enforcement and the public for legislation they would like the General Assembly to introduce next year.