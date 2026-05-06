Weavings, Wires, Roots, and Branches: Artist Talk & Reception

Weavings, Wires, Roots & Branches: Final Artist Talk & Reception

Friday, May 22, 6 - 9 PM

Donations Appreciated

The end is the beginning again.

During Kate Keeler’s final artist talk and reception for the exhibit, Weavings, Wires, Roots, and Branches, she will walk attendees through a video projection and slideshow, unveiling the sources of her paintings, prints, and collages.

Photos and anecdotes of family members and local history, paired with silent film still clips from the early 20th century, weave together into a visual display celebrating the many acres of wires, roots, and branches that inspired this exhibit.

