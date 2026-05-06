Merrick Train Station Carnival
Merrick Train Station Carnival
Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway over Memorial Day weekend with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.
Admission and parking are free.
Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.
Visit the website for advance savings on ride tickets and discount coupons for rides and food.
Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, 1-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day). Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.
Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.
More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/merrick-station-carnival/