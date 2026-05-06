Merrick Train Station Carnival

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway over Memorial Day weekend with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Visit the website for advance savings on ride tickets and discount coupons for rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, 1-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day). Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/merrick-station-carnival/