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Merrick Train Station Carnival

Merrick Train Station Carnival

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway over Memorial Day weekend with exciting rides and games for all ages and deep-fried treats, sweets and other tantalizing carnival eats.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Visit the website for advance savings on ride tickets and discount coupons for rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, 1-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day). Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/merrick-station-carnival/

Merrick LIRR Station
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dreamland Amusements
866-666-3247
https://dreamlandamusements.com
Merrick LIRR Station
2099 Sunrise Hwy.
Merrick, New York 11566