Exhibition Walkthrough & Artist Talk: Claire Watson

Join artist Claire Watson for an exhibition walkthrough and artist talk in conjunction with her exhibition Re-Paired, which spans earlier and recent works, featuring mixed-media wall works and sculptures. Watson’s practice draws on found materials; in recent work, she deconstructs salvaged leather garments and rebuilds them into new compositions using sewing and pattern-making techniques. Emphasizing leather’s tactile and structural qualities, the works transform worn, utilitarian objects into abstract reflections on the body, labor, and presence.