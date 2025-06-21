© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Reel Music: Hollywood's golden age

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published June 21, 2025 at 6:58 AM EDT
MGM

The year is 1939. Hollywood’s golden age is in full swing. The Wizard of Oz takes us over the rainbow. Gone With The Wind sweeps across the South. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington stands up for what’s right.

And behind it all — the music that made these stories unforgettable.

Step into the sound of 1939 on Reel Music, tonight at 9 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's program director. She also hosts Sunday Spotlight and produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino