What if you could hear a composer’s closest friends, captured in music?

Julie Freddino
Published June 12, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
That’s exactly what Edward Elgar did in his Enigma Variations — a series of portraits, each one a musical nod to someone in his life. There’s humor, tenderness, even a bit of mystery in the famous “Nimrod” variation.
Hear Elgar’s Enigma Variations tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
