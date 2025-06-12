What if you could hear a composer’s closest friends, captured in music?

That’s exactly what Edward Elgar did in his Enigma Variations — a series of portraits, each one a musical nod to someone in his life. There’s humor, tenderness, even a bit of mystery in the famous “Nimrod” variation.

